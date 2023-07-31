(WKBN) – The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Crawford County, Ohio early Saturday morning as a complex of showers and thunderstorms moved through the area.

The max wind gust from the tornado was 105 miles per hour which rates as an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. The tornado was on the ground for approximately 6.24 miles and had a maximum width of 100 yards.

The tornado snapped and uprooted multiple trees and there were several homes that were damaged. The full tornado survey from the National Weather Service in Cleveland can be seen below:

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CLEVELAND OH 1031 AM EDT MON JUL 31 2023 ...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR CRAWFORD COUNTY TORNADO EVENT... RATING: EF1 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 105 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 6.24 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 100 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: 07/29/2023 START TIME: 04:58 AM EDT START LOCATION: 2 W NORTH ROBINSON / CRAWFORD COUNTY / OH START LAT/LON: 40.8036 / -82.9023 END DATE: 07/29/2023 END TIME: 05:03 AM EDT END LOCATION: 2 W CRESTLINE / CRAWFORD COUNTY / OH END LAT/LON: 40.7846 / -82.786 SURVEY SUMMARY: A TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN NEAR PARCHER ROAD AND ROUTE 30, CAUSING SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE TO A BARN. IT TRAVELED EAST-SOUTHEAST, UPROOTING AND SNAPPING NUMEROUS TREES. MULTIPLE TREES FELL ON HOMES, CAUSING MODERATE DAMAGE. IN TOTAL, 12 HOMES SUSTAINED MODERATE DAMAGE AND 1 WAS DESTROYED NEAR LAKE GALION. THE TORNADO LIFTED NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF COUNTY ROAD 35 AND ROUTE 598 WHERE 3 SILOS SUSTAINED DAMAGE. && EF SCALE: THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE CLASSIFIES TORNADOES INTO THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES: EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200 MPH EF5...VIOLENT...>200 MPH NOTE: THE INFORMATION IN THIS STATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE PENDING FINAL REVIEW OF THE EVENT AND PUBLICATION IN NWS STORM DATA."

The tornado was associated with a complex of thunderstorms that marched across Ohio late in the night on July 28 and into the morning of July 29. The same storms impacted the Valley, but they had weakened by the time they reached our area.