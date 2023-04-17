Monday marks one of spring’s milestones, signaling that steady warmth isn’t too far away.

April 17 is the date of our last record low in the teens until late-fall. The general trend will be for record low temperatures continuing to climb through late-July. Even though records are climbing, in the near-term, we are trending colder.

After two back-to-back record highs last week, the question this week is will we see any record lows? Let’s dive into the records for the rest of the month and the trends we are seeing for temperatures over the next two weeks.

What are record lows for Youngstown through the end of April?

We’re more than half-way through April and the trend has been lots of warmth so far. That changed Monday with a big drop in temperatures. We now have several chilly days ahead. As for any records, temperatures overall are still looking warmer than record-low territory. Here’s a look at the record lows for the rest of the month.

DATE RECORD LOW YEAR April 17 18° 1980 April 18 23° 1983 April 19 24° 2001 April 20 24° 1953 April 21 23° 2013 April 22 20° 1975 April 23 25° 1986 April 24 26° 2003 April 25 25° 1956 April 26 25° 1972 April 27 24° 1993 April 28 24° 1946 April 29 25° 1977 April 30 27° 1978 Daily record low temperatures for Youngstown, Ohio for the remainder of April

One thing you will notice, April 17 is the only date with a record low in the teens. That is the latest we have recorded a temperature in the teens during the spring season. We would set a new all-time record for latest temperature below 20° at the start of a year if we were to see a low drop into the teens anytime after today. The next time teens show up in the records for low temperatures in our area is November 3rd. The record low for that date is 19°, set in 1991.

Will we set any record lows in the Youngstown area over the next seven days?

As it stands right now, it looks like we will be several degrees away from the record lows, even with the below normal temperatures in the current 7-day forecast. The two coldest mornings in the current 7-day outlook are Wednesday morning, April 19, and next Monday morning, April 24. The forecast is for temperatures to drop to the lower 30s both mornings. The record both dates are in the mid 20s. The record is 24° set in 2001 for April 19, a temperature 7° colder than the current forecast low. The record low for April 24 is 26° set in 2003, a temperature 6° colder than the current forecast. While those temps are encroaching on frost territory, they are still looking a bit above the records. Here is the outlook for low temperatures over the next seven days.

Youngstown area forecast low temperatures for Tuesday, April 18, 2023, through Monday, April 24, 2023

We will be monitoring the temperature trend throughout the next week. It is possible as newer data comes in that the pattern could turn a little colder and increase the potential of setting a record low. There may be more opportunities for record low temperatures over the next two weeks, too. In the current 6-10 day temperature outlook, valid for the dates April 23-27, our area is outlined in the 70% chance likelihood of below normal temperatures. That doesn’t guarantee we will be even near records though. All record lows the remainder of April are in the 20s and the normal lows are between 41° – 42° for the dates April 23-27. Temps in the lower 30s would be around 10° below normal but still several degrees above the records.

Climate Prediction Center’s 6-10 day temperature outlook, valid for the dates April 23, 2023 to April 27, 2023. The Youngstown Area is highlighted in the 70% likelihood of below normal temperatures.

Unfortunately for warm-weather lovers, the map doesn’t look much different when looking at the 8-14 day temperature outlook. The current 8-14 day outlook takes us to the start of May, valid for the dates April 25 – May 1. Our area is in the 50% likelihood of below normal temperatures for that stretch of days. Again, this doesn’t guarantee we will be even near record lows. Record lows are remain in the 20s for this stretch of days and the normal lows are between 41° – 43° for April 25 – May 1. Temps in the lower 30s would still be around 10° below normal but roughly around 5° or so above the records.