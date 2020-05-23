Muggy conditions return to the forecast

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm toward morning. (20%)
Low: 58
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and Humid. Risk for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 83
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower or storm through the evening.
Low: 63
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and Humid. Risk for a shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (40%)
High: 85
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Hot and Humid. Small risk for a shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (30%)
High: 88 Low: 64
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and Humid. Small risk for a shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (30%)
High: 86 Low: 65
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 84 Low: 62
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms through the evening. (40%)
High: 78 Low: 61