Much cooler temperatures expected today

Youngstown Weather

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds.
High: 64

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Cool.
Low: 46

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 76

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 53

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 60

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 83 Low: 68

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 80 Low: 69

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 79 Low: 69

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 79 Low: 67

