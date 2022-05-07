Plenty of rain has been seen across the area over the last week — already, month to date rain totals for Youngstown are at 1.86 inches. That puts us at a little over an inch above normal for one week into May. Now that no rain is in sight, the next weather enhanced concern will be pollen.

The main allergens in the air right now are from oak, birch and mulberry trees. On top of the rising tree pollen, this is the time of year when grass pollen begins to surge. Mother’s Day will be the first of a long stretch of days where rain will not be seen.

As pollen in the air continues to rise and without any rain most of next week, allergy sufferers can see an increase in their symptoms. Mother’s Day and beyond will see plenty of sunshine, so those with allergies should find the best way to still go out and enjoy those rays.