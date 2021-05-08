Mother’s Day Forecast: Chilly and rainy

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost possible. Rain showers developing toward morning. (60%)
Low: 37
SUNDAY: Rain likely. (100%)
High: 45
SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers. (60%)
Low: 38
MONDAY: Decreasing clouds.
High: 58
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 52 Low: 35
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 60 Low: 34
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Showers possible. (20%)
High: 64 Low: 39
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Showers possible. (20%)
High: 62 Low: 45
SATURDAY: Chance showers. (30%)
High: 65 Low: 43