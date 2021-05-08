Mother’s Day Forecast: Chilly and rainy

Weather

Rain showers will move in late Saturday night

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost possible. Rain showers developing toward morning. (60%)
Low: 37

SUNDAY: Rain likely. (100%)
High: 45

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers. (60%)
Low: 38

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds.
High: 58

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 52 Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 60 Low: 34

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Showers possible. (20%)
High: 64 Low: 39

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Showers possible. (20%)
High: 62 Low: 45

SATURDAY: Chance showers. (30%)
High: 65 Low: 43

