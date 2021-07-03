Mostly dry for the holiday weekend

There might be some isolated rain activity during the evening hours this weekend, but it’ll be nice and comfortable otherwise.

Happy Independence Day weekend! The forecast today is looking great with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. There might be the slightest chance a pop-up shower could happen this evening, but any fireworks or festivities should be good to go! Tomorrow for the holiday, most of the afternoon will be dry with highs in the low 80s, so great for the cookouts! In the evening hours Sunday, we may have a few showers/storms around so it might impact firework plans but chances are on the lower side for now. Things heat back up for Monday and Tuesday with higher humidity and temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90°. Some more moisture will be brought back into play for the middle of the week, so storm chances will be around then. Temperatures should back off by the end of the week to more average in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Isolated evening showers possible (20%).

High: 76

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly clear with isolated showers possible (20%).

Low: 60

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few evening showers/storms possible (30%).

High: 82

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with isolated rain winding down (20%).

Low: 65

MONDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 88

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for few showers/storms (30%).

High: 89 Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for few showers/storms (30%).

High: 86 Low: 68

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds with chance for showers/storms (40%).

High: 80 Low: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for isolated showers/storms (20%).

High: 81 Low: 58

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for few showers/storms (30%).

High: 80 Low: 57