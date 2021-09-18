Mostly dry and summer-like weekend

Isolated showers possible this afternoon otherwise pretty warm and humid once again today

The warm weather continues on into the weekend with highs around 80° each day. Slightly humid for this afternoon, but it won’t be uncomfortable. There is the slightest chance a pop-up shower could form this afternoon, otherwise we’ll remain mostly dry with lots of sunshine today. Overnight, another round of patchy fog could develop with lows falling back down into the low 50s. Sunday will be gorgeous with lower humidity and lots of sun. Rain chances will be around through the first half of the week. Starting up Monday evening with a few showers or storms possible and that lingering moisture will hang around until Tuesday. A strong cold cold front will finally kick out summer’s last grasp on Wednesday with scattered showers and storms but fall-like air returns Thursday and continues into the weekend!

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated PM showers possible (20%).

High: 81

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog developing.

Low: 52

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 80

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 54

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with PM showers developing (30%).

High: 83

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds with chance for a few showers (30%).

High: 78 Low: 65

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms (80%).

High: 71 Low: 62

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible (20%).

High: 63 Low: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 67 Low: 45