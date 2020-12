Temperatures stay cold for the second half of the weekend

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. Little to no accumulation. (30%)

Low: 27

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated snow shower or flurry. (20%)

High: 33

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated snow shower or flurry. (20%)

Low: 24



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower or flurry. (20%)

High: 34 Low: 24