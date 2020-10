It's going to be a warm but wet weekend! Today will be in the upper 70s for high temperatures. However throughout the day, we will be noticing the clouds increasing leading up to some showers and storms for this evening. Storms will be rather isolated and sub-severe. Showers and cloudy skies continue through the rest of the overnight hours with lows dropping down into the mid 50s thanks to the winds turning out of the north overnight.

Sunday will be a bit cooler with highs around 70° and showers continuing with very little sunshine. The clouds and rain won't clear the Valley at least until the early hours of Tuesday. So make sure you keep the umbrellas and rain jackets around the next few days! Skies eventually clear out for Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. Then our next system will move through on Thursday bringing us a big shot of cold air just in time for the weekend.