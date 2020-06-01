Morning showers and even warmer for your Tuesday

The forecast stays warm and more humid with chances for showers through end of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES:



— Increasing clouds tonight…scattered showers likely by sunrise…lows in the low 50s

— Scattered morning showers then becoming partly sunny…highs in the upper 70s

— Showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday…highs in the low 80s

— Isolated showers and thunderstorms Thursday…highs around 80

— A spotty shower is possible otherwise partly sunny Friday…highs in the low 80s

— Mostly sunny and less humid Saturday…highs in the upper 70s

— Mostly sunny and cooler for Sunday…highs in the upper 60s

— Sunny and still cool next Monday…highs in the low 70s