Morning showers and even warmer for your Tuesday

The forecast stays warm and more humid with chances for showers through end of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Increasing clouds tonight…scattered showers likely by sunrise…lows in the low 50s
— Scattered morning showers then becoming partly sunny…highs in the upper 70s
— Showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday…highs in the low 80s
— Isolated showers and thunderstorms Thursday…highs around 80
— A spotty shower is possible otherwise partly sunny Friday…highs in the low 80s
— Mostly sunny and less humid Saturday…highs in the upper 70s
— Mostly sunny and cooler for Sunday…highs in the upper 60s
— Sunny and still cool next Monday…highs in the low 70s

