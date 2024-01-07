YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s been a busy start to 2024 in the Storm Team 27 Weather Center. The Valley has already had a couple of good doses of winter weather, and it doesn’t look like that will be ending any time soon.

So far, the first week of the new year has already seen one inch of measurable snow in the Valley according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s snow will add to that.

Not to mention, another big storm system will be working its way to the Valley this week on Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s looking like it will bring in some wintry mix and gusty winds. You can read more details about that system here.

We won’t be completely out of the woods with winter weather after this system either. Long-range forecast models are showing another big winter storm system approaching the Valley next weekend.

This will come with cooler temperatures after much of the coming work week has highs near 40 in the forecast.

The storm system next weekend still has a lot to be determined. A big factor we will be watching this week in the weather center will be the timing of the storm.

The forecast models are not quite in agreement on when this system will pass through yet. Below, you will see how two forecast models compare on this system’s timing.

ECMWF and GFS forecast models on timing of next weekend’s storm system

As you can see by looking at the two pictures, the ECMWF model forecasts this system impacting the Valley 12 hours before the GFS model. At this point, it’s looking like next weekend’s winter storm system will pass through Friday evening into Saturday.

The timing will be something we’ll have a close eye on in the Storm Team 27 Weather Center this week.

It’s also too early to confirm what type of precipitation, and just how much precipitation, this system will bring. You can see in the pictures above the ECMWF model shows more of a wintry mix, while the GFS model shows mainly rain.

After the winter weather this weekend and the storm system for Tuesday and Wednesday, next weekend’s storm system is looking to add to an already eventful start with the weather of 2024 in the Valley.

Stay up to date with all that’s happening with your weather with Storm Team 27 VIPIR Radar and the 7-day forecast.