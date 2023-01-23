A dynamic storm system is impacting the United States this week bringing heavy snow from Arizona to Ohio and severe weather in the southeast.

This storm will bring another round of winter weather to the Valley on Wednesday. When can you expect snow to fall and how much?

The storm system that will impact our area is currently sitting over the desert Southwest bringing rain and snow to Arizona and New Mexico. This storm system will continue to gather strength as it pushes into Oklahoma and Texas tonight.

Satellite loop of the midweek storm system.

This low-pressure system will move through southern Texas tomorrow and then swing northeast into Louisiana and Arkansas by tomorrow night. During this point, the storm will be bringing heavy snow to Arkansas and Oklahoma and severe thunderstorms to the deep south including Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Then, the low-pressure system will continue its trek to the northeast where it will bring heavy snow to the Midwest, which includes the Valley. Then, the storm will continue into the northeastern United States where heavy rain and a wintry mix can be expected.

Storm Team 27 Future Tracker of the storm that will affect the Valley during the middle of this week.

What are the expected snowfall totals and when will it start?

Right now, the forecast is for 2-3 inches of heavy, wet snow to fall during the morning hours on Wednesday. You can see the expected snowfall totals from the future snowfall tracker for Wednesday morning below:

Future snowfall totals through Thursday at midnight.

Right now, the snow is forecasted to start around sunrise on Wednesday morning and last through about 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The heaviest of the snow will likely fall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The snow will transition to a mix of freezing rain and sleet for a time on Wednesday afternoon but this will quickly change over to rain by late Wednesday afternoon.

Now, there is some potential for higher snowfall accumulation from this storm system. These types of storm systems are notorious for being difficult to forecast. The National Weather Services in Cleveland and Pittsburgh have started to produce probabilistic maps which show the probabilities of a certain amount of snowfall.

They have also started to produce maps that show “low-end” and “high-end” expected snowfall totals. If this storm were to overperform on Wednesday, then some locations could see 4-5″ of snow before the changeover to rain occurs.

Here are the maps from both National Weather Service offices. Keep in mind that this outcome has a 10% chance of happening according to the National Weather Service.

High-End Amount -1 in 10 chance of higher snowfall totals from the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

High-End Amount -1 in 10 chance of higher snowfall totals from the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.

This story will be updated, but stay tuned to the Storm Team 27 Forecast for the latest updates.