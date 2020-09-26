More weekend sunshine before fall weather arrives next week

Saturday afternoon: Expect a mostly sunny sky with just a few whispy upper level clouds. Highs will reach the upper-70s with low humidity.

Saturday evening: Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures will fall into the low-70s after sunset (7:12 PM) then hold steady in the mid-60s until after midnight. Despite a clear sky, overnight lows will only drop into the upper-50s and low-60s for early Sunday morning.

Extended forecast: Sunday afternoon will bring more sunshine and even warmer temperatures with highs reaching into the low-80s. Clouds will increase late Sunday and early Monday ahead of a cold front that will bring a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm Monday evening. Highs will still reach the mid to upper-70s during the afternoon. Behind the front on Tuesday, highs will only top out in the 60s. A few showers may linger through the first half of the day. We will stay mostly cloudy through Wednesday where high temps will stay in the low to mid-60s. Even cooler air will settle into the Valley late week. Highs will reach the upper-50s on Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky and a few light showers. Friday will be similar, but even cooler with highs in the mid-50s. Colder than average air will continue into the weekend, where overnight lows will dop into the 30s and highs will only top out in the 50s.