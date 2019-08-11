More sunshine to wrap up your weekend

Showers and storms return to the forecast for the middle of next week

WEATHER HEADLINES:



— Mostly sunny again for your Sunday and a bit warmer with a high near 80

— Mostly clear and not as cool for tonight with a low near 60

— A few clouds and even warmer Monday with highs in the mid 80s

— Mostly cloudy Tuesday with scattered showers and storms and a high near 80

— Shower chances stay in the forecast through Thursday…highs around 80

— Sunny and dry for Friday and next weekend…highs in the mid 80s