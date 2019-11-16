Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny.
High: 35
Saturday Night: Mainly clear.
Low: 20
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 42 Low: 20
Monday: Mostly cloudy. (20% PM)
High: 43 Low: 29
Tuesday: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)
High: 40 Low: 32
Wednesday: Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 45 Low: 32
Thursday: Chance for a rain shower. (40%)
High: 48 Low: 35
Friday: Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 44 Low: 33
More sunshine this weekend
Cold start Saturday - Looking for more sun into the afternoon
Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny.