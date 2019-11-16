More sunshine this weekend

Weather

Cold start Saturday - Looking for more sun into the afternoon

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny.
High: 35

Saturday Night: Mainly clear.
Low: 20

Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 42 Low: 20

Monday: Mostly cloudy. (20% PM)
High: 43 Low: 29

Tuesday: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)
High: 40 Low: 32

Wednesday: Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 45 Low: 32

Thursday: Chance for a rain shower. (40%)
High: 48 Low: 35

Friday: Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 44 Low: 33

