More sunshine this weekend

Cold start Saturday - Looking for more sun into the afternoon

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny.

High: 35



Saturday Night: Mainly clear.

Low: 20



Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 42 Low: 20



Monday: Mostly cloudy. (20% PM)

High: 43 Low: 29



Tuesday: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)

High: 40 Low: 32



Wednesday: Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 45 Low: 32



Thursday: Chance for a rain shower. (40%)

High: 48 Low: 35



Friday: Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 44 Low: 33