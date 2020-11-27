More sunshine this weekend – Next week’s storm on schedule

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few light sprinkles or a shower early, chance for a sprinkle or flurry into early morning. (20%)
Low: 34
SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. A few light sprinkles or flurries early morning. (20%AM)
High: 43
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear.
Low: 31
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 31
SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain developing late. (70%)
Low: 37
MONDAY: Watching storm track. Rain likely. Mixing to snow late day. (90%)
High: 43 Low: 37
TUESDAY: Watching storm track. Windy with snow likely. Accumulating snow is expected. (90%)
High: 34 Low: 29
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)
High: 33 Low: 24
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 40 Low: 25
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)
High: 38 Low: 25
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)
High: 35 Low: 30