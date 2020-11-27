More sunshine this weekend – Next week’s storm on schedule

A small chance for a sprinkle or flurry through early morning

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few light sprinkles or a shower early, chance for a sprinkle or flurry into early morning. (20%)

Low: 34

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. A few light sprinkles or flurries early morning. (20%AM)

High: 43

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear.

Low: 31

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 50 Low: 31

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain developing late. (70%)

Low: 37

MONDAY: Watching storm track. Rain likely. Mixing to snow late day. (90%)

High: 43 Low: 37

TUESDAY: Watching storm track. Windy with snow likely. Accumulating snow is expected. (90%)

High: 34 Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 33 Low: 24

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 40 Low: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)

High: 38 Low: 25

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)

High: 35 Low: 30