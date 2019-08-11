More sunshine for your Sunday

Sunday:  Mostly sunny.
High: 80

Sunday night:  Mostly clear.
Low:  60 

Monday: Partly sunny.  Risk for showers or storms late into Monday n ight. (20%) 
High:  85 

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and T-Storms. (70%)
High:  81   Low:  68

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower or storm.  (40%)
High:  81  Low:  58

Thursday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower or storm.  (30%)
High:  79  Low:  60

Friday:  Partly sunny.
High:  82  Low:  60

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  85  Low:  60

Sunday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower or storm late day. (20%)
High:  86   Low:  65

