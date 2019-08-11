More sunshine for your Sunday

FORECAST:
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 80
Sunday night: Mostly clear.
Low: 60
Monday: Partly sunny. Risk for showers or storms late into Monday n
ight. (20%)
High: 85
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and T-Storms.
(70%)
High: 81 Low: 68
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 81 Low: 58
Thursday: Partly sunny.
Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High: 79 Low: 60
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 60
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 60
Sunday: Partly sunny.
Chance for a shower or storm late day. (20%)
High: 86 Low: 65