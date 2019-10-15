More sunshine expected today

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 65
Tuesday night: Increasing clouds. Showers with the chance for thunderstorms
developing. Mainly late. (80%)
Low: 47
Wednesday: Cloudy. Rain likely. Chance
for storms early. (90%)
High: 55
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for
showers. (40%)
High: 49 Low: 42
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 56 Low: 40
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 65 Low: 39
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 69 Low: 48
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered
showers. (40%)
High: 67 Low: 55
Tuesday: Scattered showers. (40%)
High: 64 Low: 50