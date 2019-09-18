More sunny weather ahead as we head into the weekend

Chances for showers return to the forecast for Sunday and Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES:



— Clear skies and cool once again tonight…lows in the low 50s

— Sunny and warmer Thursday…highs near 80

— A few clouds Friday and even warmer with highs in the low 80s

— Sunny and seasonably warm weather lasts into the weekend with highs in the low 80s through Saturday

— Chances for showers return to the forecast Sunday and Monday with highs near 80

— Slightly cooler for the start of next week with highs in the mid 70s