More sunny weather ahead as we head into the weekend

Weather

Chances for showers return to the forecast for Sunday and Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Clear skies and cool once again tonight…lows in the low 50s
— Sunny and warmer Thursday…highs near 80
— A few clouds Friday and even warmer with highs in the low 80s
— Sunny and seasonably warm weather lasts into the weekend with highs in the low 80s through Saturday
— Chances for showers return to the forecast Sunday and Monday with highs near 80
— Slightly cooler for the start of next week with highs in the mid 70s

