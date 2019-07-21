More storms for Sunday

WEATHER ALERTSFlash Flood Warnings for Mercer county until 11:15am and Trumbull county until 1:45pm today.Excessive Heat Warnings for Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties until 8pm today. Heat Advisories for Mercer and Lawrence counties until 8pm today.

Temperatures in the mid 90s this afternoon and feels like temperatures upwards of 100 degrees.