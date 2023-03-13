YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The month of February rarely felt like a traditional winter in the Valley. In fact, February 2023 was the warmest of all time in regard to the high temperature and the second warmest of all time in regard to the average temperature at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport.

Obviously, there is a correlation between record high temperatures and the lack of snowfall. The warm February resulted in a total snowfall accumulation of 0.4″. February 2023 was officially the second least snowiest month of all time. Only February 1998 featured less snowfall when only a trace of snow was recorded at the airport.

However, the tables have turned in the month of March. Despite the fact that we are only 13 days in, the total snowfall in March has already tripled the amount we received in February. Through Sunday, the airport has measured 1.4″ of snow and obviously there will be more by the end of the day thanks to a storm system pushing through the Valley.

Now, this March is not blowing it out of the water by any means. March of 2023 has a long way to go before it cracks the top 10 snowiest Marches of all time.

More snow will fall tonight

Many woke up to a coating of snow Monday morning, and more snow is on the way.

A potent low-pressure system will traverse the Valley later Monday afternoon and evening, bringing the potential for additional snowfall accumulation.

The best chance for additional snowfall accumulations will be between 3 p.m. and midnight Monday. The heavier snow showers could reduce visibility and accumulation on roadways will be possible once the sun begins to set.

There will be additional chances for light accumulations tomorrow primarily in the snowbelt. Tuesday will be much colder with high temperatures struggling to reach 30 degrees and wind chills in the upper teens.

Storm Team 27 Future Tracker from 3 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Snowfall accumulations will range from around an inch in Columbiana County, 1-2 inches in Mahoning and Lawrence counties, and 2-3″ in the snowbelt regions of Trumbull and Mercer counties. There is some possibility for locally higher amounts if one of the heavier snow bands persists over your location.

Forecast snowfall accumulation from tonight through tomorrow morning.

You can track the snowfall using the Youngstown weather radar.