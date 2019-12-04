LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News This Morning

More snow expected today

Weather

Little accumulation is expected during the day

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEDNESDAY: Scattered snow showers. Could mix with some rain into the afternoon. Little accumulation. (70%)
High: 36

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Trace tp 2″ possible through snowbelt. (70%)
Low: 30

THURSDAY: Chance for snow showers mainly early. (40%)
High: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)
High: 36 Low: 28

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 37 Low: 22

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 46 Low: 26

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. (60%)
High: 52 Low: 42

TUESDAY: Rain to snow showers. (60%)
High: 46 (Falling) Low: 46(Early)

WEDNESDAY: Chance snow. (40%)
High: 30 Low: 19

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com