More snow expected today

Little accumulation is expected during the day

WEDNESDAY: Scattered snow showers. Could mix with some rain into the afternoon. Little accumulation. (70%)

High: 36

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Trace tp 2″ possible through snowbelt. (70%)

Low: 30

THURSDAY: Chance for snow showers mainly early. (40%)

High: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)

High: 36 Low: 28

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 37 Low: 22

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 46 Low: 26

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. (60%)

High: 52 Low: 42

TUESDAY: Rain to snow showers. (60%)

High: 46 (Falling) Low: 46(Early)

WEDNESDAY: Chance snow. (40%)

High: 30 Low: 19