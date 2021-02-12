More snow expected for Valentine’s Day weekend

It will be a colder weekend with high temperatures staying in the 20s

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Isolated snow shower or flurry. (20%)
High: 28

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 14

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance snow, mainly late-day. (40%)
High: 27

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry early. (20%)
High: 27 Low: 15

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 19 Low: 13

TUESDAY: Snow likely. (70%)
High: 29 Low: 15

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 24 Low: 7

THURSDAY: Snow showers. Chance for wintry mix. Watching storm. (60%)
High: 29 Low: 16

FRIDAY: Chance snow. (40%)
High: 27 Low: 22

