More snow expected for Valentine’s Day weekend

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) - Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Lisbon are using dashcam video of a near-miss crash involving a cruiser and another vehicle as a warning to drivers to be careful.

A trooper with the Lisbon Post was on his way to another crash Friday, Feb. 5, when another vehicle, rounding a bend on Route 517, spun out of control and narrowly missed colliding with the cruiser.