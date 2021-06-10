More scattered rain to end the work week

Round 5 this week for scattered showers and storms likely Friday

Any rain showers or storms this evening should quiet down heading into the overnight hours. However, patchy fog will be likely in several spots during the morning hours. Another hot and muggy day in store for Friday with scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Saturday isn’t going to be a washout, however, the slight chance for some isolated pop-ups is there with hot and muggy conditions continuing. A cold front will be approaching Sunday, bringing along some more showers and storms. But the humidity will finally be kicked out and temperatures should lessen into the 70s for highs and lows in the 50s by next week!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, isolated showers possible (20%).

Low: 66

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers & t-storms (40%).

High: 81

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers & t-storms possible (30%).

High: 82

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers & t-storms (60%). Drier and less humid by night-time.

High: 81 Low: 65

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers & t-storms (30%).

High: 80 Low: 58

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers & t-storms (30%).

High: 75 Low: 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 74 Low: 50

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 77 Low: 53