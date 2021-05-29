More rain today before it clears up

A cold, rainy, gray and breezy Saturday is expected before it clears up Sunday

Light rain showers will continue throughout today, with highs on the colder side in the low 50s. Tonight will be in the mid-40s with light rain continuing into the morning hours.

We’ll have decreasing clouds throughout the day Sunday, with highs in the low 60s.

Memorial Day will be very pleasant, with highs in the low 70s and sunshine. More rain returns Wednesday and lasts into Friday.

SATURDAY: Ongoing light rain showers/drizzle (70%).

High: 52

TONIGHT: Light rain showers/drizzle (60%).

Low: 43

SUNDAY: AM light showers then decreasing clouds.

High: 62

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.

Low: 42

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 72

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 73 Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy then scattered showers and storms (60%).

High: 74 Low: 53

THURSDAY: Scattered showers (40%).

High: 73 Low: 58

FRIDAY: Chance for showers (30%).

High: 75 Low: 59