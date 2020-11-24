More rain is on the way – What you can expect into your Thanksgiving

Weather

Temperatures will stay mild through Thanksgiving

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Small chance for a shower early. (20%)
Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers likely. Chance for thunder. (100%)
High: 49

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers likely. Chance for thunder. (100%)
Low: 47

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (60%)
High: 52 Low: 47

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 51 Low: 43

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds.
High: 45 Low: 36

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 49 Low: 31

MONDAY: Watching Storm. Rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 42(Falling) Low: 32

TUESDAY: Watching Storm. Snow showers. (60%)
High: 36 Low: 27

