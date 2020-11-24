More rain is on the way – What you can expect into your Thanksgiving

TUESDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Small chance for a shower or spinkle, mainly late day. (20%)High: 41

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a shower, mainly early. (20%)Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)High: 52

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)High: 52 Low: 49

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.High: 50 Low: 43

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.High: 46 Low: 37

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.High: 50 Low: 35

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain/snow showers. (40%)High: 37 Low: 29

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (30%)High: 34 Low: 24