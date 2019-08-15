LIVE NOW /
More rain and storms expected today

Weather

An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible.

Thursday:  Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms mainly this afternoon and evening. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible.
High:  82

Thursday night:  Rain and storms ending early. Partly cloudy. Areas of fog possible.
Low:  63

Friday:  Mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm. (20% PM)
High:  82 

Saturday:  Sun & Clouds, warmer.
High:  85  Low:  66

Sunday:  Partly sunny, hot.  Chance of showers and storms (30%).
High:  89  Low:  67

Monday:  Partly sunny, hot. Chance for an isolated shower or storm. (20%)
High: 88    Low:  68

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers or storms. (30%)
High: 87   Low:  68

Wednesday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers or storms. (40%)
High: 83   Low:  63

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High: 81   Low:  60

