More rain and storms expected today

Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms
mainly this afternoon and evening. An isolated strong to severe storm will be
possible.
High: 82
Thursday night: Rain and storms ending
early. Partly cloudy. Areas of fog possible.
Low: 63
Friday: Mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated
shower or storm. (20% PM)
High: 82
Saturday: Sun & Clouds, warmer.
High: 85 Low: 66
Sunday: Partly sunny, hot. Chance of showers and storms (30%).
High: 89 Low: 67
Monday: Partly sunny, hot. Chance for an isolated
shower or storm. (20%)
High: 88 Low: 68
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or storms.
(30%)
High: 87 Low: 68
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or storms.
(40%)
High: 83 Low: 63
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 60