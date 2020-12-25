More light snow in the forecast for your Christmas

We will stay cold through tomorrow morning with wind chill values near zero
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Light snow and snow showers today…HIGH: 22
— Scattered snow showers and cold tonight with wind chill values below zero…LOW: 12
— Morning snow showers Saturday then mostly cloudy and chilly…HIGH: 25
— Partly sunny Sunday…LOW: 13…HIGH: 35
— Chance for rain Monday…LOW: 32…HIGH: 41
— Chance of snow showers Tuesday…LOW: 19…HIGH: 28
— Partly sunny Wednesday…LOW: 18…HIGH: 38
— Rain likely New Year’s Eve…LOW: 29…HIGH: 44