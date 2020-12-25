More light snow in the forecast for your Christmas

THURSDAY: Turning colder. Rain likely. Turning to snow late day. Up to 1" into early evening. (100%)High: 51(falling)

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cold. Snow likely, heavy at times. An additional 4 to 8"+ possible. (100%)Low: 16

5 - 8 inches of snow accumulation possible by Friday morning. Isolated higher amounts possible in the snowbelt.

FRIDAY: Cold. Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. An additional coating to 2" possible, highest amounts in the snowbelt. (60%)High: 20