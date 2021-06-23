More heat and humidity returning soon

Youngstown Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 76

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Low: 53

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 83

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 62

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 83 Low: 68

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 87 Low: 68

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 83 Low: 69

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 82 Low: 68

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com