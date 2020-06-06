More comfortable air on the way

Lots of sunshine for the weekend ahead

OVERNIGHT: Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible through early overnight. Otherwise mostly to partly cloudy. (20%)

Low: 63

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Less humid.

High: 78

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Cooler.

Low: 50

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 72

MONDAY: Sunny.

High: 79 Low: 48

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot.

High: 90 Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%).

High: 88 Low: 68

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 81 Low: 62

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible. (30%)

High: 74 Low: 56