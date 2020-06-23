More comfortable air on the way

TONIGHT: Isolated shower or thunderstorm early. Decreasing clouds late. Becoming less humid.
Low: 56
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Stray shower possible in the afternoon. Less humid. (30% PM)
High: 74
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Isolated shower possible early. (20%)
Low: 57
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Stray shower or storm possible. (30%)
High: 75
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 58
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers or thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. (60%)
High: 82 Low: 67
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 67
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 63
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of an isolated storm. (30%)
High: 81 Low: 64