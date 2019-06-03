More chilly weather tonight – but a warm-up is in the forecast

Breaking News
Weather

by: Jason Cerjak

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Another chilly night is ahead tonight
— Clear skies with lows near 40 degrees
— Mostly sunny and warmer Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s
— More clouds for Wednesday with chances for scattered showers and storms
— Warmer weather remains in the forecast into the weekend with highs in the mid- to upper-70s
— High temps stay in the mid- to upper-70s through the weekend

