Monday morning winter storm update

Weather

A winter storm warning is in effect for the entire area through Tuesday afternoon

MONDAY: Periods of morning snow with a break around midday. Snow developing late afternoon. A wintry mix possible late-day, mainly south. Snow accumulation of 1-3″ possible. (90%)
High: 19

MONDAY EVENING/NIGHT : Heavy snow becoming likely. A wintry mix possible for a time. Additional accumulations of 3-7″+ possible — lower amounts where areas of sleet/freezing rain mix in.
Low: 17

TUESDAY: Snow likely, mainly early. An additional 1″ or less. (70%)
High: 23

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 22 Low: 2

THURSDAY: Snow showers. Chance for wintry mix. Watching storm. (70%)
High: 33 Low: 18

FRIDAY: Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 29 Low: 21

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)
High: 25 Low: 10

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. (20% PM)
High: 27 Low: 22

MONDAY: Chance snow. (40%)
High: 35 Low: 27

