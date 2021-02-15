Monday morning winter storm update

MONDAY: Periods of morning snow with a break around midday. Snow developing late afternoon. A wintry mix possible late-day, mainly south. Snow accumulation of 1-3″ possible. (90%)
High: 19
MONDAY EVENING/NIGHT : Heavy snow becoming likely. A wintry mix possible for a time. Additional accumulations of 3-7″+ possible — lower amounts where areas of sleet/freezing rain mix in.
Low: 17
TUESDAY: Snow likely, mainly early. An additional 1″ or less. (70%)
High: 23
WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 22 Low: 2
THURSDAY: Snow showers. Chance for wintry mix. Watching storm. (70%)
High: 33 Low: 18
FRIDAY: Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 29 Low: 21
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)
High: 25 Low: 10
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. (20% PM)
High: 27 Low: 22
MONDAY: Chance snow. (40%)
High: 35 Low: 27