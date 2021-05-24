Monday Forecast: Tracking heat, humidity and rain chances

Youngstown Weather

There's a big change in temperatures expected later in the week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or t-storms. (40%)
High: 79

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Isolated shower or
t-storm. (30%)
Low: 64

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 87

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. (60%)
High: 81 Low: 65

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 57

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 62 Low: 50

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers or t-storms. (30%)
High: 68 Low: 49

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 50

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 53

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com