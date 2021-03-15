Monday Forecast: Rain on the way

MONDAY: Increasing clouds.
High: 43
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain/snow showers. Little to no accumulation. (60%)
Low: 33
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 50
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 36
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 50 Low: 38
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a snow shower early. (30% AM)
High: 45 Low: 29
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 52 Low: 25
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 59 Low: 30
MONDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 61 Low: 32