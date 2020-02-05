Mixed precipitation will stay in the forecast

Watch for icy spots through early morning.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry early morning. (20%)

High: 34 Low: 24

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Wintry mix developing through evening. Rain/Frz. Rain/Sleet and some snow. Ice and sleet accumulation possible. (100%)

Low: 30

THURSDAY: Wintry mix early to rain showers. (80%)

High: 48 Low: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (80%)

High: 33 Low: 26

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers into the evening. (20%)

High: 34 Low: 17

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry early. (20%)

High: 38 Low: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain showers. (30%)

High: 40 Low: 30