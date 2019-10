Chances for rain and showers return for the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES:



— Mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid 40s

— Mix of clouds and sunshine Thursday…highs in the low 60s

— Cloudy with a chance for an isolated shower Friday…highs in the upper 50s.

— Rain and showers likely Saturday…highs in the upper 50s.

— Fair weather to start next week…with highs in the low 60s.

— Chances for more showers return for the second half of next week…highs near 50 next Tuesday and Wednesday