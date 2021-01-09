Mix of sun and clouds in the forecast for your Sunday

Quiet, mild and fair weather sticking in the forecast for much of next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Partly to mostly cloudy tonight…LOW: 25
— A few peeks of afternoon sunshine Sunday…HIGH: 39
— Partly sunny Monday…LOW: 24…HIGH: 40
— Mostly sunny Tuesday…LOW: 24…HIGH: 39
— Mostly sunny Wednesday…LOW: 28…HIGH: 41
— Mostly cloudy Thursday…LOW: 31…HIGH: 40
— Chances of snow showers Friday…LOW: 30…HIGH: 38
— Chance for snow showers or light snow next Saturday…LOW: 27…HIGH: 36
— Mostly cloudy next Sunday…LOW: 22…HIGH: 35