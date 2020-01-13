Milder weather and sunshine return for your Monday

The warm trend continues into the middle of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Mostly cloudy to start Monday then clearing skies … becoming mostly sunny late … milder with highs in the upper 40s
— Partly sunny and mild again Tuesday … highs in the mid 50s
— Mostly sunny to start Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s … then rain develops late changing over to snow showers early Thursday morning
— Morning rain and/or snow showers Thursday … much cooler with highs in the mid 30s
— Staying chilly Friday with highs in the low 30s … rain or a wintry mix moves in late Friday afternoon and evening which will change over to all rain as warm air moves in
— Saturday starts mild with an early-day high in the upper 40s … temps will fall into the upper 20s by evening which may change to snow by Saturday evening
— Leftover lake effect snow showers on Sunday and chilly with highs in the mid 20s

