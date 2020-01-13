Milder weather and sunshine return for your Monday

Temperatures falling fir your Sunday. Midday I expect most of us to be in the mid 30s and not moving much by Monday morning. While a cold start, Monday afternoon temperatures recover to almost 50. The mild and dry weather continues through Tuesday and Wednesday.

An isolated risk for a shower Wednesday evening and then chance to scattered rain, even snow showers for the close of the work week. Temperatures slip into the 30s and 20s by the weekend.