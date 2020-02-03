Mild with a few clouds Monday

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 53
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers toward morning. (40%)
Low: 42
TUESDAY: Rain showers. Turning cooler with a chance for a wintry mix late day and into the evening. (90%)
High: 48(Falling) Low: 42
WEDNESDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 34 Low: 24
THURSDAY: Wintry mix to rain showers. (70%)
High: 43 Low: 27
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 33 Low: 28
SATURDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 35 Low: 24
SUNDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 36 Low: 30