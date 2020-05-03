Breaking News
Mild temperatures to end the weekend

Weather

Rain risk wrapping up early overnight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms early. (60%)
Low: 53

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 73

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight risk of a shower early. (20%)
Low: 40

MONDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 58

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower late day. (20%)
High: 59 Low: 38

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)
High: 58 Low: 40

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies.
High: 59 Low: 37

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers
High: 52 Low: 39

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers early. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
High: 49 Low: 31

