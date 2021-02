Above normal temperatures have returned

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 30

Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy. Gusty wind. Chance for a shower. (40%)

High: 49 Low: 30

Wednesday night: Small chance for a shower through evening. Isolated snowflake or pocket of drizzle overnight. (30%)

Low: 25

Thursday: Scattered clouds.

High: 40 Low: 25

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 44 Low: 23

Saturday: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 48 Low: 29

Sunday: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 50 Low: 30