Mild and dry for your Tuesday

Weather

Wind and rain return into Wednesday with storm

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 56 Low: 37

Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds. Rain showers developing late. Gusty wind toward morning. (60%)
Low: 45

Wednesday: Windy at times with rain. Gusts to 40mph, or higher. (90%)
High: 58 Low: 45

Thursday:Party sunny.Chance for a snow shower/flurry early. (20%)
High: 40 Low: 33

Friday: Scattered clouds.
High: 41 Low: 27

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. A wintry mix expected. (80%)
High: 45 Low: 29

Sunday: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 50 Low: 39

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 36 Low: 29

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com