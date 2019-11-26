Mild and dry for your Tuesday

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 56 Low: 37



Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds. Rain showers developing late. Gusty wind toward morning. (60%)

Low: 45



Wednesday: Windy at times with rain. Gusts to 40mph, or higher. (90%)

High: 58 Low: 45



Thursday:Party sunny.Chance for a snow shower/flurry early. (20%)

High: 40 Low: 33



Friday: Scattered clouds.

High: 41 Low: 27



Saturday: Mainly cloudy. A wintry mix expected. (80%)

High: 45 Low: 29



Sunday: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 50 Low: 39



Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 36 Low: 29