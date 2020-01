A burst of mid-morning snow slowed drivers on several local highways

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A burst of mid-morning snow slowed drivers on several local highways.

From Trumbull County to downtown Youngstown, conditions ranged from moderate snowfall to whiteout conditions.

Slippery spots and fender benders were reported across the area.

