Meteorological Summer Ends: How wet and warm we ended the season

(WKBN) – Meteorological Summer is from June through August. We are closing out a season that was full of warm temperatures and a lot of water. If you are younger than 35 years old, you have not experienced a summer this wet here in Youngstown!

Youngstown, Ohio, weather records are kept at the Youngstown/Warren regional airport. They are recorded daily. The numbers from summer 2021 wrapped up with some records being broken as August ended as the sixth wettest month in recorded history accumulating 9.45″ of rainfall. That high amount of rain also made the month the wettest August on record.

For the entire summer, the airport recorded 20.47″ of rainfall. That was well above the normal with a surplus of 8.82″ on the season. June ended 1.83″ above the normal, July ended 1.02″ above the normal and August ended 5.97″ above the normal.

We ended Meteorological Summer as the second wettest Summer on record here Youngstown, Ohio! The only year that had more than our 20.47″ total was in 1986 with 20.69″ falling that year.

Temperatures were warmer than normal this year, too. The average high was 81.9° (normal is 80.5°). The average low was 61.5 (normal is 58.3°). The average temperature was 71.7° overall. The normal average temperature for summer is 69.4°.

We did not make it into the top 10 list for warmest summers. We would have needed and average of 72.9°, or higher, to break into the top ten list.

With it being a wet summer, you would expect plenty of clouds. That was the case this year. We ended the summer with 40 cloudy days (average is 35), 45 partly cloudy days (average is 37) and only seven clear days (average is 20).

In the end, it turned out to be a warm and very wet summer here in Youngstown, Ohio. The second wettest on record!