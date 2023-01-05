The Quadrantids meteor shower (not pictured) can be viewed through Jan. 16. (Luis Acosta/AFP via Getty Images)

(WKBN) – Meteor showers move through space in cycles each year. 2023 is already into the first of many meteor showers that take place throughout the year.

The Quadrantids have been flying through the sky since late December.

What to expect from the Quadrantids Meteor Shower

This shower is one of the stronger meteor showers of the year, but the view is typically limited due to our January weather and the fact that we are close to a Full Moon near the peak of the shower. The extra clouds and moonlight tend to limit the view of the shower.

The rates of the meteor shower can be as high as 25 per hour, but that is under a dark sky. They are known to produce bright fireballs in the sky.

When is the Quadrantids Meteor Shower

We are just past the peak of the Quadrantid meteor shower, which starts around December 26, 2022, and lasts through January 16, 2023. The peak was on the night between January 3rd and 4th. That does not mean you won’t see any more meteors from this shower. The shower will last through the 16th of January.

When is the next meteor shower?

There will be some time between the first meteor shower of the year (Quadrantids) and the next meteor shower known as the Lyrids. The next meteor shower does not start until April 15th, 2023

2023 Meteor Shower calendar and list/dates for Spring

Lyrids

The Lyrid meteor shower starts on April 15, 2023.

The Lyrid meteor shower ends on April 29, 2023.

The Lyrid meteor shower peaks on the night between April 22nd and April 23rd.

The meteor sightings will be good if the weather is clear as skies will be dark due to the moon only being 9% full.

Eta Aquariids

The Eta Aquariids meteor shower starts on April 15, 2023.

The Eta Aquariids meteor shower ends on May 27, 2023.

The Eta Aquariids meteor shower peaks on the night between May 5th and May 6th.

The meteor sightings will be limited due to the weather and bright light of the full moon.



Meteor showers continue throughout the summer, into the fall and winter. Some big ones include the Perseids, Orionids, Leonids, and Geminids.