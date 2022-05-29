Mother nature is dialing up a beautiful stretch of weather and it could not come at a better time as we celebrate those who served this Memorial Day Weekend. Warmer weather has arrived due to high pressure building to our south and east which places the valley in southerly flow and warmer temperatures.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 80s and a southeast wind blowing at 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the upper 50s and calm winds.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly Sunny skies and warm. High temperatures in the upper 80s with a southwest wind at 5-10 MPH.

Three day forecast including Memorial Day Monday.

TUESDAY: Hot and muggy. Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures near 90 degrees.

Extended Outlook: Warm temperatures will continue into Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. Then, a cold front will push into the area on Wednesday Night bringing chances of showers and thunderstorms which will continue into the day on Thursday. Right now, widespread severe weather is not likely but we will continue to keep an eye on it in the Storm Team 27 Weather Center.

The cold front will push through our area on Thursday bringing the temperature back into the 70s for the rest of the week.

Check out our 7-Day Forecast.