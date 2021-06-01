May ends as a wet and cool month

May’s weather is in the books. May 2021 turned out to be a month that started cold, then turned hot around the middle of the month and then ended colder.

In the end, May was a below normal month with an average temperature of 57.4°F here in Youngstown, Ohio. That is 1.9°F below the normal for the month.

Our hottest May on record was 66.5°F (2018). Our coldest on record was 50.2°F (1967).

Out hottest temperature was 88°F. We actually hit 88°F two times. It happened on the 21st and 25th. The coldest temperature was 28°F on the 1st.

May 2021 also turned out to be a wet month. Total precipitation was 4.03″. That made the month end with a departure from a normal of +0.31″ of precipitation. Our wettest on record was 9.87 (1946). Our driest was 0.46″ (1934).

No Top Ten records were broken with temperature and precipitation. We did climb the Top Ten list in snowfall, though. We ended the month as the second snowiest May on record with 1.6″. You can see the snowfall statistics here.

May provided three clear days, 13 partly cloudy days and 15 cloudy days. A typical May produces six clear days, nine partly cloudy days and 17 cloudy days.