(WKBN) – A large winter storm will develop this week as a wave sweeps out of the Rocky Mountains. This storm will cause wind, rain, snow and frigid cold temperatures to push across the country just in time for Christmas weekend.

Where is the big storm today?

The upper-level wave that will help this storm develop is just moving into the western Canadian coast off of the Pacific Ocean. This wave will dig into the Rocky Mountains and produce a large storm in the middle of the country.

Will the storm be strong?

This storm will be a powerful system and be capable of producing heavy snow, rain, strong wind and pull very cold air into a big part of the country. The exact track of this storm still needs to be ironed out, but the closer we get to the storm’s development, the better the confidence is for the amount of snow, wind and rain expected.

High wind will be possible

This powerful storm will have the potential to produce very strong wind with it as it moves out of the Great Plains and rips through the Great Lakes region of the country. Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour or higher will be possible. The wind blowing very cold air through the region will produce dangerous wind chills well below zero. Again, the exact track of this system will determine where the strongest wind will be.

A cold Christmas weekend expected

This storm will also bring dangerous cold arctic air across the country. Lows will drop through the single digits, if not colder. Wind chill readings will drop well below zero. The cold air will last into the Christmas weekend.

Is heavy snow expected?

The potential for heavy snow is expected to develop with this storm. It will likely lay down the heaviest snow on the northwest side of the system. Heavy snow will also develop southeast of the Great Lakes on the back side as the colder air sweeps in. Near-blizzard conditions are possible with this storm along with whiteout conditions as the wind increases. This will also blow and drift snow.

Ohio and Pennsylvania are in the path of this major winter storm that some media outlets are calling Elliott

The storm will push into Ohio and Pennsylvania late week and into Christmas weekend. It will start with a rain or snow threat Thursday as a wave moves up the Appalachian Mountains.

The main core of the big storm will push into Western Ohio Thursday night and into early Friday morning. The storm will start as rain and temperatures in the 40’s. The colder air will push in with strong wind and rapidly falling temperatures through the day Friday across Ohio and into Western Pennsylvania. This will create a “flash freeze” as temperatures fall up 30°F, or more, in a short period of time. Wind chills and blowing snow is expected into Friday afternoon and into Friday night. The gusty wind and blowing snow will continue Saturday.

Snow accumulation is likely with this storm, but it is still too early to pinpoint exact numbers as the storm has not even developed as of today (12-19-2022). The track may change shifting the totals.

What to expect in Youngstown, Ohio into Christmas weekend

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will push into the mid to upper 30’s.

Wednesday: First day of Winter! Scattered clouds. Highs will push into the upper 30’s.

Thursday: Rain or snow showers develop. The risk for snow will switch to rain showers through the day as warm air moves in. Highs in the upper 30’s.

Thursday night: Rain showers. Temperatures will climb through the 40’s.

Friday: Rain showers early, turning cold fast with rain mixing to snow. A Flash Freeze is likely. Snow showers with blowing snow into the afternoon and evening. Wind gusts up to 40mph, or higher possible. Temperatures will fall from the 40’s down into the single digits by evening. Wind chills will be well below zero.

Friday night: Snow and blowing snow. Cold with strong wind. Lows in the single digits. Wind gusts up to 40mph, or higher. Wind chills as low as -20°, or colder are possible.

Christmas Eve Day: Cold with snow showers and blowing snow. Gust wind continues. Highs will only be in the teens.

Christmas Day: Scattered clouds. Chance for snow showers. Staying cold with highs in the middle teens and lows in the single digits.